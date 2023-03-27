Access Financial Services Inc. Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.0% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Texas Instruments by 43.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,244,069,000 after buying an additional 6,363,962 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12,970.5% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,111,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 2,095,390 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,093,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,725 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,628,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,120,000 after buying an additional 1,051,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.4 %

TXN stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.03. 1,484,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,327,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Stories

