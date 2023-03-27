Access Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,708 Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,138,801,000 after acquiring an additional 190,183 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 349,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,780,000 after acquiring an additional 11,054 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $138.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $116.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $3,066,390.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,884.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $3,066,390.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,884.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $380,752.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,883.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,832 shares of company stock worth $8,125,648. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HZNP traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.14. The stock had a trading volume of 774,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,013. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $117.49.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $942.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.95 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

