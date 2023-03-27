Abeille Asset Management SA Trims Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Abeille Asset Management SA reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.6% of Abeille Asset Management SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Abeille Asset Management SA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $44,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.16.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $495.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,386. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $219.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

