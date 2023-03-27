Abeille Asset Management SA Sells 1,101 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Abeille Asset Management SA trimmed its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,313 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Abeille Asset Management SA’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $32,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sterne Agee CRT raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Compass Point downgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded up $1.87 on Monday, reaching $14.23. The stock had a trading volume of 77,183,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,160,291. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.83. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $173.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.09%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

