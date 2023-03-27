Abeille Asset Management SA Lowers Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Abeille Asset Management SA lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 1.4% of Abeille Asset Management SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Abeille Asset Management SA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $38,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after purchasing an additional 511,696 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,191,205,000 after purchasing an additional 107,715 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,534,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,078,153,000 after purchasing an additional 281,950 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,386,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,049,468,000 after purchasing an additional 128,338 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,004,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $854,021,000 after purchasing an additional 307,153 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.60.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $191.59. The stock had a trading volume of 928,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.37.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

