Abeille Asset Management SA Has $7.84 Million Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Abeille Asset Management SA trimmed its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $7,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the third quarter worth approximately $454,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 10.3% in the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 709,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,264,000 after acquiring an additional 65,973 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. 32.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RACE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ferrari from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.06.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $265.83. 142,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,467. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $167.45 and a 12-month high of $274.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 18.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

About Ferrari

(Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

