Abeille Asset Management SA Has $13.65 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Abeille Asset Management SA cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,268 shares during the period. Abeille Asset Management SA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $13,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,373,000 after buying an additional 709,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,973,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,812,000 after acquiring an additional 448,790 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 14.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,123,000 after purchasing an additional 953,110 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 5.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,508,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,288,000 after purchasing an additional 323,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Sysco by 27.3% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,187,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock traded up $1.54 on Monday, hitting $76.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,876. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.51 and its 200-day moving average is $78.77. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 70.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.42.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

