Abeille Asset Management SA Grows Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Abeille Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Abeille Asset Management SA’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 23.4% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 328,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 46.6% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,391. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.21 and a 200 day moving average of $116.30. The company has a market capitalization of $108.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

