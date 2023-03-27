Abeille Asset Management SA Decreases Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Abeille Asset Management SA lessened its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 61.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 291.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPG. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.08.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.6 %

SPG traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $104.09. 643,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,252. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $138.65. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.46.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.43%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

