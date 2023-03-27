Abeille Asset Management SA Buys New Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Abeille Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 89,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,936,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 103.8% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ROK. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.24.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $278.00. 144,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $309.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.08.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Articles

