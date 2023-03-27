4,589 Shares in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Purchased by Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up about 0.1% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JMBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 120.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 32,511 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 610,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,477,000 after purchasing an additional 255,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $509,000.

Shares of JMBS traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $46.50. 22,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,540. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.78. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $49.99.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

