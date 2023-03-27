4,587 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Acquired by ACT Wealth Management LLC

ACT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,775,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003,900 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 815.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,723,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316,195 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 191.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,535,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,770,000 after buying an additional 2,322,738 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 227.3% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,536,000 after buying an additional 2,105,711 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,283,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,431,977. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $78.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.33.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.23.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading

