360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:TCF)

360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund (ASX:TCF – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Elstree Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Australia. It invests in a range of fixed income and hybrid securities, and other debt securities issued by government bodies, companies and specialist financing vehicles.

