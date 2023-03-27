274,365 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Purchased by Ariose Capital Management Ltd

Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 274,365 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,718,000. Applied Materials accounts for about 11.6% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Mizuho upped their price target on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,634 shares of company stock worth $4,512,426 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,528,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,561,942. The company has a market capitalization of $100.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $142.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.76.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

