264,039 Shares in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Bought by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 264,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LUNG traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $11.39. The company had a trading volume of 117,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,064. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60. Pulmonx Co. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 8.35.

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 109.80% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pulmonx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,895 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $31,931.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,032,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,389,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 5,365 shares of company stock valued at $59,176 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

