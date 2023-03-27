2,343,700 Shares in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Bought by Ariose Capital Management Ltd

Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,343,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,000. RLX Technology accounts for about 2.3% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RLX Technology by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,218,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,510,000 after buying an additional 2,160,418 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in RLX Technology by 30.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 475,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 112,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RLX Technology by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,034,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,392,000 after buying an additional 257,261 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in RLX Technology by 22.0% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,347,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 423,046 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in RLX Technology by 186.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,713,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 1,766,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RLX traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $2.35. 2,374,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,354,529. RLX Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on RLX Technology from $2.60 to $3.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

