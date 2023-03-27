180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 268.8% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

180 Degree Capital Price Performance

Shares of 180 Degree Capital stock remained flat at $5.00 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,550. 180 Degree Capital has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47.

Insider Transactions at 180 Degree Capital

In other news, CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 21,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $110,920.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 590,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,297.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 70,127 shares of company stock valued at $367,377. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 180 Degree Capital

About 180 Degree Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TURN. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 24,520 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in 180 Degree Capital by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP raised its position in 180 Degree Capital by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 243,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 180 Degree Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in 180 Degree Capital by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

