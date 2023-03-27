162,607 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Purchased by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 162,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.38. 3,305,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,350,229. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $47.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

