12,941 Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Bought by Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 21,867 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

IYW traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.97. 173,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $106.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.63.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

