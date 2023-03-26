ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches Market Cap of $579,688.62

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $579,688.62 and $39.87 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0624 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00129374 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00056143 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00036941 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001315 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

