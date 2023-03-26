YES WORLD (YES) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $14.74 Million

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. In the last seven days, YES WORLD has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. YES WORLD has a market capitalization of $14.74 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YES WORLD token can now be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About YES WORLD

YES WORLD was first traded on April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. YES WORLD’s official website is yesworld.io. YES WORLD’s official message board is medium.com/@yesworld24. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YES WORLD

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

