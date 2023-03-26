XRP Price Tops $0.45 (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001602 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, XRP has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. XRP has a total market capitalization of $22.72 billion and $1.15 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.11 or 0.00331191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,204.49 or 0.25905445 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009629 BTC.

XRP Profile

XRP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,113,908 coins and its circulating supply is 50,950,912,949 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com.

XRP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRP is the native token of the XRP Ledger, a digital asset that aims to offer fast and green transactions, and to be a practical cryptocurrency for financial services. It can handle thousands of transactions per second, relies on hundreds of validators, and is designed to complement traditional payment methods. All 100 billion XRP were distributed at creation, with some going to its creators and others being sent out through gifts and giveaways. Ripple, a for-profit company founded in 2012, plays a critical role in developing the XRP Ledger and its ecosystem, and promotes the use of XRP through its RippleNet product, which offers connections to financial institutions worldwide and uses XRP for cross-border transactions. Notable individuals involved in creating XRP include Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto, and Chris Larsen, who also co-founded OpenCoin (later rebranded as Ripple).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

