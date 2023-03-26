X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.71.

NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.56.

In other news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $25,780.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,962.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,692 shares of company stock valued at $50,864. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $889,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 921.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,153,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,469 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 18,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 93,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

