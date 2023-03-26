Wrapped Everscale Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $79,563.66 (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $151.84 million and $79,563.66 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for $0.0873 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,078,733,376 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,738,893,832 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,078,655,204 with 1,738,815,656 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.08675247 USD and is down -2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $108,037.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

