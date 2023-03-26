Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,674 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 8.3% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $73,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,009,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,879. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.32. The stock has a market cap of $94.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

