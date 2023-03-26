WhiteCoin Achieves Market Cap of $46.77 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0612 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $46.77 million and approximately $703,126.32 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.38 or 0.00338212 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012200 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00020826 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000702 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008868 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000653 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00015875 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003637 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

