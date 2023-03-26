Wells Fargo & Company Increases Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $200.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.47.

NYSE ANET opened at $168.94 on Wednesday. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $171.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.17.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $127,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $122,418.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $127,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,687 shares of company stock worth $42,260,466 over the last ninety days. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,410,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

