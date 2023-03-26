Wedbush Comments on GameStop Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) – Wedbush increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for GameStop in a report released on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.13). Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $5.30 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for GameStop’s current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

GameStop Price Performance

Shares of GME opened at $23.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28 and a beta of -0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average of $22.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GameStop has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $49.85.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.29. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of GameStop

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in GameStop by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in GameStop by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

