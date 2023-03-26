Wanchain (WAN) Market Capitalization Achieves $53.11 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000981 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $53.11 million and $795,376.06 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00061760 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00040643 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00017883 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,312,399 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

