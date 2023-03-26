Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.
Voyager Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $7.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.18. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $10.81.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 1,746.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.
Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.
