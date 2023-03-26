Vow ASA (OTCMKTS:SSHPF) vs. V2X (NYSE:VVX) Critical Survey

Vow ASA (OTCMKTS:SSHPF – Get Rating) and V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) are both administrative and support and waste management and remediation services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vow ASA and V2X’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vow ASA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A V2X $2.89 billion 0.41 -$14.33 million $0.21 183.14

Vow ASA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than V2X.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vow ASA 0 1 0 0 2.00 V2X 0 0 2 1 3.33

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Vow ASA and V2X, as reported by MarketBeat.

V2X has a consensus price target of $53.33, indicating a potential upside of 38.67%. Given V2X’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe V2X is more favorable than Vow ASA.

Profitability

This table compares Vow ASA and V2X’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vow ASA N/A N/A N/A V2X -0.50% 14.50% 4.78%

Summary

V2X beats Vow ASA on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About V2X

V2X, Inc. provides solutions and support to defense clients globally. It delivers integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. The company was founded on July 5, 2022 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

