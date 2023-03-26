VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Price Hits $0.0377 on Top Exchanges

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $29.02 million and $526,125.12 worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. One VIDT Datalink token can now be purchased for about $0.0377 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink’s launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. The official website for VIDT Datalink is www.vidt-datalink.com. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@vidtdatalink. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.

VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

