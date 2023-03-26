Vertcoin (VTC) Price Hits $0.14

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $9.14 million and approximately $122,095.19 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,622.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.72 or 0.00339280 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012249 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.36 or 0.00591405 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00073103 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.47 or 0.00454224 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,392,685 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

