Verasity Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $64.13 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Verasity has a total market cap of $64.13 million and $10.25 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Verasity

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

