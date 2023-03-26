Venus Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 26th. Venus has a total market capitalization of $71.29 million and $1.66 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Venus has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Venus token can now be bought for approximately $4.81 or 0.00017330 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venus Token Profile

Venus’ genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,809,646 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus is venus.io. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance platform that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies using over-collateralized assets as collateral. Lenders earn interest on their deposits while borrowers pay interest on the amount borrowed. The platform sets interest rates automatically based on market demand, using a curve yield approach.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

