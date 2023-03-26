Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €18.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €18.50 ($19.89) price objective on Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VAR1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($33.33) target price on shares of Varta in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) target price on shares of Varta in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Get Varta alerts:

Varta Price Performance

Shares of ETR VAR1 opened at €21.98 ($23.63) on Wednesday. Varta has a fifty-two week low of €21.60 ($23.23) and a fifty-two week high of €99.90 ($107.42). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €27.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $888.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.95, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.