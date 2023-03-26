Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Evermay Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 11.6% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $56,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period.

VOO stock opened at $363.56 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $424.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $368.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.80. The stock has a market cap of $271.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

