Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VOT stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.32. 106,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,460. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $163.55 and a 12-month high of $229.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.