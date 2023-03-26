Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Increased by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 512,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $77,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VIG stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.23. 922,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,829. The company has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $165.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.32.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

