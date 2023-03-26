Utrust (UTK) Market Capitalization Reaches $47.37 Million

Utrust (UTK) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Utrust token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0947 or 0.00000343 BTC on major exchanges. Utrust has a total market cap of $47.37 million and $2.19 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Utrust Profile

Utrust’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust.

Utrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to ‘build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

