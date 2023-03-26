USDX [Kava] (USDX) One Day Volume Reaches $649,643.93

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00003061 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $94.94 million and $649,643.93 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,799.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.39 or 0.00451067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00131030 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00029440 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00042285 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000788 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, "USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.84982679 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $611,418.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io."

