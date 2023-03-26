United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on UPS. UBS Group set a $196.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.08.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.07. 2,586,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,069,747. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $223.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.47 and a 200-day moving average of $177.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

