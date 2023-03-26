United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is Garland Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 4.6% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.5% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.4 %

UPS opened at $186.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $223.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.47 and its 200 day moving average is $177.94. The stock has a market cap of $159.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.08.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Articles

