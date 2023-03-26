Ultra Market Cap Tops $66.65 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000789 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $66.65 million and approximately $906,225.51 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,810.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.07 or 0.00446130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00131970 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00029486 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00041848 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000613 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003051 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.21861903 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $1,024,839.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

