Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) COO Sells $60,800.00 in Stock

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRAGet Rating) COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 527,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of TYRA opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TYRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 289,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,011 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Tyra Biosciences by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

See Also

