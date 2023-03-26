Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) COO Sells $60,800.00 in Stock

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 527,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Tyra Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of TYRA opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $16.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TYRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences
Tyra Biosciences Company Profile
Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tyra Biosciences (TYRA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.