Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) COO Sells $60,800.00 in Stock

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 527,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of TYRA opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TYRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 289,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,011 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Tyra Biosciences by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

