Truist Financial Trims Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Target Price to $40.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OZK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised Bank OZK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of OZK stock opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.42. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $31.48 and a 52-week high of $49.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.55.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 40.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 29.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank OZK

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Featured Stories

