Truist Financial Cuts Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Price Target to $43.00

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2023

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCBGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABCB. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.25.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $36.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.89. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $54.24.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCBGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $272.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.13 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen acquired 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $27,604.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,326.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameris Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 32.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,557,000 after purchasing an additional 80,551 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

