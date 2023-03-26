Tracey Fellows Acquires 1,220 Shares of Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW) Stock

Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW – Get Rating) insider Tracey Fellows purchased 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$36.84 ($24.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,943.58 ($30,163.48).
Woolworths Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.21, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.18.
Woolworths Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 1.25%. Woolworths Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.15%.
Woolworths Group Company Profile
Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, Australian B2B, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,087 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.
Read More
