Tracey Fellows Acquires 1,220 Shares of Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW) Stock

Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW – Get Rating) insider Tracey Fellows purchased 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$36.84 ($24.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,943.58 ($30,163.48).

Woolworths Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.21, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Get Woolworths Group alerts:

Woolworths Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 1.25%. Woolworths Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.15%.

Woolworths Group Company Profile

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, Australian B2B, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,087 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.