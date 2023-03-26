Toro (NYSE:TTC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on TTC. Raymond James raised Toro from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Toro stock opened at $107.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.22. Toro has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $117.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Toro will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

In related news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $50,146.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $490,270.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,312,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $50,146.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $490,270.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,737 shares of company stock worth $10,507,008. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 1,983.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,090,000 after acquiring an additional 440,767 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Toro by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Toro by 990.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

