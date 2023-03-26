Torah Network (VP) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $45.60 Million

Torah Network (VP) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last seven days, Torah Network has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Torah Network has a market cap of $45.60 million and $148,280.84 worth of Torah Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Torah Network token can currently be bought for about $6.87 or 0.00024701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.06 or 0.00331234 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,200.53 or 0.25908849 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00010119 BTC.

Torah Network Token Profile

Torah Network was first traded on November 9th, 2021. Torah Network’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,638,670 tokens. Torah Network’s official message board is medium.com/@torahnetwork/torah-vortex-node-deployment-tutorial-da457c7679b8. Torah Network’s official Twitter account is @torah1network. Torah Network’s official website is torah.ink/index.html.

Torah Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Torah Network (VP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Torah Network has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Torah Network is 7.10023676 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $82,957.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torah.ink/index.html.”

